JS Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Danaher by 72.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.60.

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $278.43. 16,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,499,375. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $258.56. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $184.88 and a 12 month high of $280.50. The company has a market cap of $198.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.