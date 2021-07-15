Juan Andres Sells 5,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $812,250.00.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $1,115,000.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,153,550.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $1,148,100.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.65, for a total transaction of $1,098,250.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $1,004,300.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $1,066,600.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.04, for a total transaction of $1,035,200.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.23, for a total transaction of $796,150.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $891,700.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $918,300.00.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $246.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $99.04 billion, a PE ratio of 197.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $249.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd increased its holdings in Moderna by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,268,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in Moderna by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,454,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 47,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRNA. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.41.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

