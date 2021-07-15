JulSwap (JULD) Trading Down 26.9% Over Last 7 Days

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $10.78 million and approximately $516,765.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, JulSwap has traded down 26.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00041533 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00113838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00147711 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,726.12 or 0.99882449 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.22 or 0.01004986 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 532,041,735 coins. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

