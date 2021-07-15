Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given a GBX 8,550 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) has been assigned a GBX 8,550 ($111.71) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on JET. Jefferies Financial Group set a £125 ($163.31) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,053 ($118.28) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,898.11 ($129.32).

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at GBX 6,422 ($83.90) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £13.59 billion and a PE ratio of -69.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,502.35. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12-month low of GBX 5,964 ($77.92) and a 12-month high of £100.50 ($131.30).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

