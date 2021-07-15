K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Trims Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,935 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.8% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $3,657,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 8,814,499 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,078,194,000 after buying an additional 347,947 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 51,825 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,219,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163,479 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $38,543,000 after buying an additional 11,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 38,295 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,028,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.83.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $282.51 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $283.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

