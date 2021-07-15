Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kadmon Holdings Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and delivers transformative therapies for unmet medical needs. The company’s product pipeline includes KD025, KD045 and KD033 which are in clinical satge. Kadmon Holdings Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KDMN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kadmon in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ KDMN opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.56. Kadmon has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $5.73.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 142.70% and a negative net margin of 5,103.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kadmon will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KDMN. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Kadmon by 343.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 114,108 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kadmon by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 677,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 9,590 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon during the 4th quarter worth about $1,286,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Kadmon by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 15,220 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

