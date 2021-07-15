KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Get KBC Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KBCSY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of KBC Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of KBC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of KBC Group to a hold rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KBC Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Shares of KBCSY stock opened at $38.93 on Wednesday. KBC Group has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $42.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.01. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.49.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KBC Group had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. As a group, analysts expect that KBC Group will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

Read More: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KBC Group (KBCSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.