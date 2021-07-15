Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at CIBC

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kelt Exploration presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.45.

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock opened at C$3.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. Kelt Exploration has a 52-week low of C$1.34 and a 52-week high of C$3.62. The stock has a market cap of C$609.11 million and a P/E ratio of -2.45.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$59.84 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kelt Exploration will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David John Wilson acquired 501,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,202,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,927,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,025,496.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

