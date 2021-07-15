KeyCorp Comments on WalkMe Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WKME)

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) – KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for WalkMe in a report issued on Sunday, July 11th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WalkMe’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WKME. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, initiated coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, WalkMe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

NASDAQ WKME opened at $29.13 on Wednesday. WalkMe has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $32.04.

About WalkMe

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

