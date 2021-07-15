Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Brokerages expect Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to post $1.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings. Keysight Technologies reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year sales of $4.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $4.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.90.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,217,681.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. FIL Ltd raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 15,337.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 46,949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 32,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,396.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,972 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 14,905 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KEYS stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.72. 9,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,834. The firm has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.19. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $90.62 and a 1 year high of $158.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

