Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Kforce were worth $8,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kforce by 36.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Kforce by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Kforce in the first quarter valued at $177,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Kforce in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Kforce in the first quarter valued at $204,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kforce alerts:

In related news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $150,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $381,103 over the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $62.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Kforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.47 and a 52-week high of $64.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Kforce had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $363.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.11%.

Kforce Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.