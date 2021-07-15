Kineko Hits Market Cap of $1.22 Million (KKO)

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 15th. Kineko has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $31,587.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kineko coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000763 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Kineko has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00041487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00113780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00148199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,740.37 or 0.99984363 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $320.08 or 0.01008286 BTC.

About Kineko

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 5,047,675 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Kineko Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kineko should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kineko using one of the exchanges listed above.

