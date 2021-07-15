KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) PT Raised to $40.00 at Needham & Company LLC

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.69.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

NASDAQ KNBE opened at $29.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.12. KnowBe4 has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 million. As a group, research analysts predict that KnowBe4 will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,045,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf acquired 1,875,000 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.