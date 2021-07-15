Kristopher Simpson Sells 6,805 Shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) SVP Kristopher Simpson sold 6,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $11,840.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
UONE stock opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67. The company has a market capitalization of $343.25 million, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.82. Urban One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Urban One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.
Urban One Company Profile
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
