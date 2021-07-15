Kristopher Simpson Sells 6,805 Shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) SVP Kristopher Simpson sold 6,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $11,840.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

UONE stock opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67. The company has a market capitalization of $343.25 million, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.82. Urban One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Urban One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UONE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban One by 188.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban One during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban One by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban One by 1,659.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 99,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 93,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban One during the first quarter valued at $130,000. 0.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

