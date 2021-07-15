KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 11.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 790,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,560 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in KT were worth $9,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of KT by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in KT by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in KT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in KT by 46.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in KT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. 24.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KT opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18. KT Co. has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

KT Profile

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

