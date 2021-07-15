Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) Short Interest Down 81.0% in June

Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 81.0% from the June 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:KGSDF remained flat at $$13.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Kungsleden AB has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.68.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Kungsleden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Kungsleden are people that create places and experiences for people. By developing and managing attractive and sustainable places, we offer people better and more inspiring work experience. We are a long-term property owner focused on commercial properties in Sweden's growth regions. As of 30 September 2020, we owned 211 properties with total value of SEK 39,872 million.

