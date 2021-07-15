L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Short Interest Update

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a drop of 80.5% from the June 15th total of 291,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

L.B. Foster stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.24. The company had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.95. L.B. Foster has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $19.47. The company has a market cap of $186.36 million, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $116.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.79 million. On average, analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSTR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L.B. Foster during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Barington Capital Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of L.B. Foster during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. 66.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company provides products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technologies and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.