Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) is Endurant Capital Management LP’s 10th Largest Position

Endurant Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 128.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,390 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America makes up approximately 3.0% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Endurant Capital Management LP’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $11,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LH traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $277.61. 9,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,655. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $170.05 and a one year high of $284.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.62.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,258.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,711. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.17.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

