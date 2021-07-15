Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden cut its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 59.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,300 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 30,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,942,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $118,033,000 after purchasing an additional 614,694 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3,850.1% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 261,771 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $15,905,000 after buying an additional 255,144 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,696 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 18.1% during the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 190,770 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $11,592,000 after buying an additional 29,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $50.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.42. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.68.

Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

