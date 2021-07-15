Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Vapotherm by 18.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,174,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,242,000 after purchasing an additional 331,281 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Vapotherm by 27.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 947,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,770,000 after purchasing an additional 204,650 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Vapotherm during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,485,000. Goodnow Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Vapotherm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,534,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vapotherm by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,661,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,922,000 after purchasing an additional 69,544 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VAPO opened at $21.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $552.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of -1.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Vapotherm, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $54.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.99.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.58 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 35.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, Director James W. Liken purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith purchased 94,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $2,247,253.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 122,232 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,042. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

