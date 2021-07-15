Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LASR. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in nLIGHT during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in nLIGHT during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in nLIGHT by 251.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in nLIGHT during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in nLIGHT during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LASR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR opened at $32.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.35. nLIGHT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -64.54 and a beta of 2.55.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

nLIGHT Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

