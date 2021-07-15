Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,319,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,386,000 after acquiring an additional 638,556 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 13.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,788,000 after buying an additional 382,842 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,496,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,536,000 after buying an additional 95,957 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,994,000 after buying an additional 112,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 4.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,023,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,238,000 after buying an additional 41,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRDO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Andrew Hurst sold 9,940 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $118,683.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $11.65 on Thursday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The stock has a market cap of $820.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.35.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.