Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $39,000 in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Teradata in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,477,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Teradata in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teradata by 40.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 48,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 14,212 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Teradata by 165.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Teradata by 23.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDC. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $47.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 470.25, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.24. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Teradata had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $191,597.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,078,580.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,139 shares of company stock valued at $2,772,828 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

