Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $44,000 in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AnaptysBio by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,096,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,171,000 after acquiring an additional 188,304 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in AnaptysBio by 11.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after acquiring an additional 69,160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 37,601 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter worth about $7,157,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 301,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter.

In other AnaptysBio news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $330,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ANAB shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AnaptysBio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $25.75 on Thursday. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.05.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.41 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

