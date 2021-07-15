Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $44,000 in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UFI. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Unifi during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Unifi by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Unifi during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Unifi during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unifi during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

UFI stock opened at $24.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $451.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.48 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.49. Unifi, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $30.94.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $178.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.80 million. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $50,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,157.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $625,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,817.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,175 shares of company stock worth $1,379,774. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

