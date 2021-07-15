Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes Position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,305,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,004 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,646,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850,590 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,516,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,486,000 after acquiring an additional 470,188 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth $16,473,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,118,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 59,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IMGN. TheStreet cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ImmunoGen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $5.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.44. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.31.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.52 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 169.72%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

ImmunoGen Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

