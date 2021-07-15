Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $380,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) to post $380,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $380,000.00 and the lowest is $370,000.00. Leap Therapeutics also posted sales of $380,000.00 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $2.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $380,000.00 to $7.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Leap Therapeutics.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 1,961.13%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on LPTX. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leap Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 63.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 606,000 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 16.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 50,390 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 9.1% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LPTX opened at $1.43 on Monday. Leap Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $3.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

