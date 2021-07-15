Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $336.17, but opened at $321.67. Lennox International shares last traded at $323.19, with a volume of 1,404 shares.

Specifically, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,936 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total transaction of $2,395,763.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,168,952.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total transaction of $2,915,578.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,044,155.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,555 shares of company stock valued at $9,362,992. 3.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on LII shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.18.

The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.63.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 343.80% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Lennox International by 16.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Lennox International by 33.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 365,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,969,000 after acquiring an additional 92,169 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Lennox International by 13.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,994,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Company Profile (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.