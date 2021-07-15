Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Leonardo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FINMY opened at $3.83 on Friday. Leonardo has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

