Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP (LON:BAES) Trading Down 0.2%

Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP (LON:BAES)’s stock price dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.55 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.55 ($0.06). Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.56 ($0.06).

BAES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 644 ($8.41) price target on shares of Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, restated a “buy” rating on shares of Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.