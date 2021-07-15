LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.22 Per Share

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for LGI Homes in a report issued on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.23. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q4 2022 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $705.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.93 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LGIH. JMP Securities raised their price target on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $158.58 on Wednesday. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $95.54 and a 12-month high of $188.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,175,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,849,000 after purchasing an additional 298,680 shares during the period. Ampfield Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,678,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,862,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 9,032.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 208,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,190,000 after purchasing an additional 206,484 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total transaction of $65,496.06. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,828,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

