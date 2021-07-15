LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LifeMD Inc. is a telehealth company. It offers a full portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. The company combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and unique over-the-counter products. Its network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers. LifeMD Inc., formerly known as Conversion Labs, is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of LFMD stock opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. LifeMD has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $33.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.72.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LifeMD will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other LifeMD news, insider Corey Deutsch purchased 22,539 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,470.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,845.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Stefan Galluppi purchased 3,796 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $39,478.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,478.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 44,351 shares of company stock valued at $404,899. Company insiders own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in LifeMD during the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in LifeMD during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,772,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $532,000. Institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that would offer virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and iNR Wellness MD, a supplement for immune and digestive support.

