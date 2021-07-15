Linamar (TSE:LNR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$73.75. Linamar shares last traded at C$73.16, with a volume of 130,939 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNR. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Linamar from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Linamar from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Linamar alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$77.87.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$2.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.78 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Linamar Co. will post 8.2500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Linamar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.39%.

In other news, Senior Officer Roxanne Phyllis Rose sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.55, for a total transaction of C$134,471.70. Also, Senior Officer Roger Fulton sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.00, for a total transaction of C$532,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at C$73,416.

About Linamar (TSE:LNR)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.