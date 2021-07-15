Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) PT Raised to $145.00 at Barclays

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $134.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.40. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $86.88 and a fifty-two week high of $136.04.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $757.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LECO. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 19.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 952.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 69,599 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at about $1,844,000. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

