Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNC. boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of LNC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.57. The company had a trading volume of 60,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,046. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.23. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $71.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ellen Cooper sold 68,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,769,518.39. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 575.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 35.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter worth $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

