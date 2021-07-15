Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) fell 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.46 and last traded at $12.49. 19,663 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 275,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.08.

Several brokerages recently commented on LIND. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.25.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 11,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $191,235.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dolf A. Berle purchased 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $320,287.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,545.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,187 in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter worth about $2,147,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter worth about $5,632,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 267,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,074,000 after purchasing an additional 39,005 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 19,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

