Linear (LINA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $52.50 Million

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Linear has a total market capitalization of $129.52 million and approximately $52.50 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Linear has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0345 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00049999 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.71 or 0.00852963 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Linear Coin Profile

Linear is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,753,791,789 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Linear is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

