Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) CEO Ophir Sternberg Purchases 445,000 Shares

Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) CEO Ophir Sternberg purchased 445,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $4,450,000.00.

Shares of LCAP stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $11.80.

Get Lionheart Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth $402,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth $1,015,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 233,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 33,836 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 7,979.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,562,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,341,000 after acquiring an additional 19,813 shares during the last quarter. 60.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lionheart Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.