Liquidity Network Market Cap Achieves $349,710.94 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Liquidity Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $349,710.94 and approximately $44,934.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00041460 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00111350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00150428 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,975.63 or 1.00157256 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Liquidity Network Coin Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 coins. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network . The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Liquidity Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

