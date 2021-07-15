Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Holdings Raised by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $6,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,215,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,426,000 after acquiring an additional 178,370 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 592,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,145,000 after acquiring an additional 27,694 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter worth $209,532,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,247,000 after acquiring an additional 37,620 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 383,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,184,000 after acquiring an additional 28,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LAD traded up $1.95 on Thursday, reaching $358.95. The stock had a trading volume of 424 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,702. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.88 and a 1-year high of $417.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.96.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 23.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 7.70%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.92.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total value of $42,786.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,918.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

