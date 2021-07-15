Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) dropped 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.93 and last traded at $19.98. Approximately 14,326 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,586,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.05.

LTHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Livent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Livent had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Livent by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,764,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,919,000 after acquiring an additional 672,728 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Livent by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,270,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,610,000 after acquiring an additional 514,927 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Livent by 262.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,880,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257,129 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Livent by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,930,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,390,000 after acquiring an additional 285,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Livent by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,479,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

