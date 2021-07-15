Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Reaches New 12-Month High at $79.39

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$79.39 and last traded at C$79.09, with a volume of 147084 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$78.26.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on L shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities upgraded Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$81.86.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$75.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79. The firm has a market cap of C$27.16 billion and a PE ratio of 23.72.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.80 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 5.4998222 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.41%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.46, for a total transaction of C$928,084.63.

About Loblaw Companies (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

