London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Acquires 5,504 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.5% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $149.15 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.14 and a 12 month high of $149.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 156,288 shares of company stock worth $20,778,298. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. New Street Research cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.21.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

