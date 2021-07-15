Loopring [NEO] Price Tops $0.0141 on Major Exchanges (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 15th. One Loopring [NEO] coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges including CoinMex, Switcheo Network, DragonEX and Gate.io. Over the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loopring [NEO] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00041136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00114159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00151021 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,801.34 or 1.00009468 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.24 or 0.00981925 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO]’s genesis date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DragonEX, Switcheo Network, IDAX and CoinMex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring [NEO] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring [NEO] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.