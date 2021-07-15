LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LSB Industries, Inc., is a diversified holding company involved in manufacturing operations through its subsidiaries. It manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The company operates through Chemical Business which manufactures and sells nitrogen based chemical products including high purity and commercial grade anhydrous ammonia, industrial and fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate, urea ammonium nitrate, nitric acids in various concentrations, nitrogen solutions, diesel exhaust fluid and various other products. It’s Engineered Products Business markets a proprietary line of precision metal working machine tools and industrial performance solutions to customers worldwide. The company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility within a global chemical company’s complex in Baytown, TX. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States. “

Shares of NYSE:LXU opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.44. LSB Industries has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $7.56.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.15 million. LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 38.67% and a negative net margin of 17.82%. On average, analysts forecast that LSB Industries will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LSB Industries news, VP Harold L. Rieker sold 4,000 shares of LSB Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $25,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,936 shares in the company, valued at $144,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXU. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,144,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after buying an additional 636,523 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,013,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 142,031 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 901,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after buying an additional 133,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 474,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LSB Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

