Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Short Interest Down 96.4% in June

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the June 15th total of 69,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,012,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 37,010 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $894,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 142,812 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. 33.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lument Finance Trust stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.00. 58,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,232. Lument Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $4.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 10.60, a current ratio of 10.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 9.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate debt investments in the United States. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other commercial real estate, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other commercial real estate debt instruments.

