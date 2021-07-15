Lynrock Lake LP Makes New Investment in RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM)

Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new position in shares of RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 303,837 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,000. RADCOM comprises about 0.2% of Lynrock Lake LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lynrock Lake LP owned 2.18% of RADCOM as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RADCOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,041,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of RADCOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $736,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 418,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 14,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

RDCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of RADCOM in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RADCOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:RDCM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.89. 4,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,079. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25. RADCOM Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $12.65.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RADCOM Ltd. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). The company provides RADCOM ACE comprise RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, fully virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

