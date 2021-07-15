Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 14.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,209 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $7,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2,941.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter worth $71,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 632.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSGE opened at $78.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.60. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52 week low of $63.55 and a 52 week high of $121.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 187.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.36) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSGE shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.17.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

