Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Shares Gap Down to $8.58

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.58, but opened at $8.35. Magenta Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 264 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.93.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 64.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.