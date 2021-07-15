Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Invests $228,000 in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arthedge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth $10,264,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1,895.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 19,709 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 28.7% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in DocuSign by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16,999 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.73.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $275.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.49 and a 12-month high of $298.75.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.61, for a total transaction of $3,570,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,335 shares of company stock worth $20,725,021 in the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

